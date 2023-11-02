How a newspaper jibe helped Spurs take down Pirates

Cape Town Spurs midfielder Keagan Buchanan says his side were motivated to beat Orlando Pirates on Wednesday by a newspaper article suggesting this was just a “warm-up” game for the Buccaneers’ Carling Black Label Cup quarterfinal against Richards Bay.

Spurs stunned the Buccaneers at the Cape Town Stadium, winning 2-1 to pick up their first points of the season, after losing their opening eight DStv Premiership matches. “It was a matter of applying ourselves,” Buchanana told SuperSport TV after picking up the Man-of-the-Match Award.

“First and foremeost we had to give them (Pirates) respect, they are a quality team, but we also had to show them we were not intimidated. “A newspaper article said this was just a warm up game for Pirates, and the coach put the article up in the dressing room and said ‘is this what you want?’ We needed to show we belong in this league, it is not nice to come in and lose eight games. We need to show we can not just survive, but that we can play football (too).”Ajax took an early two goal lead on Wednesday and while Pirates pulled a goal back just before half time, the Urban Warriors hung on for the three points.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates name Spurs’ player to watchDStv Premiership big boys Orlando Pirates face Cape Town Spurs in the Mother City. This attacker is expected to cause problems.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Final TV details for CT Spurs vs Orlando PiratesDStv Premiership giants Orlando Pirates might be nervous tonight. The Sea Robbers have dropped four points in the last two games.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Can Cape Town Spurs upset struggling Orlando Pirates?Orlando Pirates could be without fullback Paseka Mako, who is recovering from a knock picked up in recent weeks.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: PREVIEW: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberOrlando Pirates have another midweek assignment as they journey down to the Mother City for a DStv Premiership clash against Cape Town Spurs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: LIVE: Cape Town Spurs v Orlando Pirates – Wednesday, 1 NovemberFollow the action from the DStv Premiership encounter between Cape Town Spurs and Orlando Pirates LIVE on Wednesday evening.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates to face Cape Town Spurs without three starsOrlando Pirates will face Cape Town Spurs in the league on Wednesday night without three of their stars who are nursing injuries.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »