Household Finances in South Africa in a Sorrowful State

Household finances in South Africa are in a sorrowful state, with many not having enough savings to survive shocks. While income is increasing marginally, household debt remains high – and in turn, savings are in decline as South Africans look for what little there is to cover costs. According to Nedbank’s analysis of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB’s) latest quarterly bulletin, household finances were somewhat stable in Q4 2023. Real disposable income (PDI) jumped by 0.

1% qoq (or an annualised 0.4% qoq) after dropping over the last three quarters. “The boost came from a rebound in other income sources (i.e. profits, dividends, rents and interest), while compensation of employees (COE) remained under pressure,” said Nedbank. Nominal compensation grew by 0.5% qoq and 6.8% yoy in Q4 2023 but dropped by 0.9% qoq, albeit still up 1.3% yoy, in real or inflation-adjusted term

