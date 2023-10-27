“House Of Zwide beats Skeem Saam and Generations The Legacy. The et.v show has set its own new record by pulling over 5.1-million viewers on 23 October 2023. This makes #HouseOfZwide the top-rated show in its timeslot across all South African channels”, said Mphela.figures prove that the fashion drama increased its viewership by ten percent as it received 4.1 million viewers in September 2023.

Zola came into the scene as the ultimate dream boyfriend, who swept Zanele off her feet with all the romantic tactics then started showing some red flags. Viewers saw him snap, being possessive and controlling Zanele, who eventually had to quit her job at her family’s fashion company, House of Zwide.

