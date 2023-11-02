Hosting loved ones? Here are some award-winning items to add to your shopping list

"In the ever-competitive world of retail and grocery, it's not easy to stand out among the crowd, but Pick n Pay has demonstrated its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction for this year's festive range," a statement by the company read.
"Christmas is a magical time, and shoppers want their shopping experience – and the products they put on their tables – to match this."The outstanding products leading their categories include Crafted Collection’s Luxury Brandy Christmas Pudding, Bone-in Gammon and Gammon Sausages, as well as Santa’s Village Beef Festive Favourite and Cooked Rolled Pork Belly.
"These products are developed over months with our suppliers who are as dedicated to creating the most innovatively delicious range," said Nicki Russell, Head of Product and Quality at Pick n Pay.Take a breather in your busy day with this curated collection of real-life stories, sitdown interviews, everyday tips and expert insights."This year's range has been crafted to offer customers a gourmet experience with effortless ease.
Here are a few Christmas-inspired tributes from the grocery chain that came out on top, accompanied by what the panel had to say about them:The meat was described as"an out and out favourite" by the panel. "Beautifully trimmed" and cooked really well thanks to its even shape, the meat was flavourful, juicy and tender – so tender that it was difficult to slice uniformly".This year's tasters were widely impressed by its natural flavour and texture.
