Horrific Murder At Elite Australian School Shakes Up Conversation Around Domestic Violence

On Friday, police found the body of a water polo coach, Lilie James, in the gymnasium bathrooms at an elite Sydney private school. Just before midnight, the police followed through after a chilling triple-zero only to find a "confronting scene" at St Andrew's Cathedral School, where the 21-year-old was found dead with extensive head injuries. It is widely reported that she was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her ex-boyfriend.

" Ms James was "stolen from us", family friend Daniel Makovec wrote in a fundraising appeal for the family. "We will be grieving this loss forever," he said.

