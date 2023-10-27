Honouring the Black body at London’s 1-54 art fair

A weightless body emerges from a sky saturated in pale colours, with a white sun and dozens of bodies floating in strange positions: the work, by Ivorian artist Pascal Konan, was presented by 193 Gallery entitledKonan’s work and others were displayed at Somerset House in London, where the 11th edition of the Contemporary African art fair 1-54 (62 exhibitors, 170 artists) created by Moroccan artist Touria El-Glaoui was held.
Whatever their specificity or scope, art fairs the world over are ephemeral snapshots of creative activity. While their purpose is essentially commercial, they nevertheless provide a glimpse of the concerns, anxieties and hopes of a portion of humanity at a particular moment in time.
The trend that emerged last year, with a strong presence of “Black portraits”, seems to have been considerably amplified this year.The body, and more specifically the Black body, is the central recurring figure in the majority of the galleries exhibiting at this edition of 1-54. headtopics.com
More so as contemporary artists do not shy away from any particular medium: while painting dominates, the body is also approached through photography, collage, weaving, drawing and, more rarely, sculpture. Some feel free to mix the means of expression, as embroidery invites itself into painting, or painting imposes itself on photography.
It may also be a case of catching up. For years, the Black body was excluded from the history of art dominated by the West. It was placed on its periphery, sometimes as a subaltern subject, sometimes as an exoticised and eroticised projection of Western travelling artists, as the 2019 exhibition “The Black Model from Géricault to Matisse” at Paris’ Musée d’Orsay clearly showed. headtopics.com
“As I often feel that I’m both from here and elsewhere, I wanted to tell a counter-history, to show how the cliché is constructed.”“Most of them are self-portraits; there’s something of me in the gaze,” he explains. I try to show that gaze rather than a dominated body.”Many painters seek out this kind of vision, which expresses pride, independence, freedom and sometimes doubt, with varying degrees of success.