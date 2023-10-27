Honourary member? Eben Etzebeth dances with Gwijo Squad [watch]

They may be the two tallest players in the Springbok squad, but Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman are anything but intimidating when it comes to meeting their fans.

In fact, the duo even warmly embraced the Gwigo Squad – South Africa’s sports fan movement – after meeting them on a day off in Paris, France. The supporters will fly the flag high when the Springboks take on New Zealand’s All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, 28 October.In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman are seen bumping into members of the Gwigo Squad near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The group of fans are captured singing and dancing, with Eben vibing to the supporters’ celebratory chants.“It’s simple acts of love & kindness like this that make one believe that the Springboks WILL WIN Saturday night #WorldCup2023”“I won’t pretend that South Africans don’t have their differences and problems, but there is something no political party or government can take away from the people of SA (home and away), and that’s the shared experience of being South African. It’s unique. headtopics.com

But the video took a surprising turn when the camera panned to player Eben Etzebeth. The popular player delivered a stellar ululation – a praise song performed by women in African cultures.Next article

