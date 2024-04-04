Honeydew Bowling Club Donates to SA Guide Dogs Association

The SA Guide Dogs Association has received a welcome donation from the Honeydew Bowling club during their annual Allen Lewis Williams bowling tournament held on March 22. The event, now in its 10th year, is held annually in honour of late bowling club member, Allen Lewis-Williams, who was passionate about blind bowls, and promoting the sport among people with visual impairments.
“We decided after his passing, to hold an annual tournament in his memory with all proceeds from the day going to the SA Guide Dogs Association,” says club selector and event organiser Orla Guilfoyle. “It has become a prominent fixture in the local bowling calendar, with clubs from far and wide taking part in the competition each year.” SA Guide Dogs Association PRO, Pieter van Niekerk expressed his appreciation toward the Honeydew Bowling Club for their longstanding support of the organisation. “We've been coming here every year for 10 years, and it is always a highlight for us,” he say
