Homeward bound: Kolisi leads Springboks in song at the airport

Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber, captain Siya Kolisi and selected other squad members will attend the arrivals media conference, which will start around midday.

In the latest clip shared to social media, it’s clear that celebrations are still, with Kolisi leading the team in song as they made their way through the airport.So much to celebrate for Springboks “I wish I could show you the amount of messages and videos of what was going on in South Africa. I think there was 62 million people that united behind us.

“There is not a lot of things going right in our country and we have the privilege to be able to do what we love and inspire people in life, not just sports people. “I want to look after my family, I want to give back to my community because without them I wouldn’t be here. But once we come together for a common goal nothing can stop us. headtopics.com

Kolisi added: “Coach Rassie said great things are never achieved in ideal conditions, and this wasn’t ideal conditions for us as a group. Playing the home team in their home country was one of the hardest things to do and obviously when we played the last game against England, which was tight, we had to fight and today as well, no different.

