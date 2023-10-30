‘Home time’: Rachel Kolisi returns to SA after Springboks win

Rachel Kolisi and kids Nicholas and Keziah return to South Africa. Image via Instagram @rachelkolisi.Siya Kolisi, revealed that she and her family are on their way back to South Africa on Sunday 29 October.
This comes after the Springboks defeated the All Blacks to win the Rugby World Cup on Saturday 28 October.THE KOLISI’S HAVE TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH AFRICA Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, revealed that she and her kids Nicholas (9) and Keziah (6) were on their way back to South Africa after the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday 28 October. The Kolisi’s moved to Paris in August, ahead of Siya Kolisi joining French team Racing 92 after the Rugby World Cup.“I wish I could explain how good it is to get home.
She later revealed that her brother will be getting married in a few days. Rachel’s brother Joel Smith is engaged to Olympic swimmer Tatjana Shoenmaker. “9 weeks ago, we moved from Durban, South Africa to Paris, France. Challenging would be a MASSIVE understatement, but yesterday the kids started their first half term school holiday, and it felt like such a big accomplishment for all of us 😅,” she wrote. headtopics.com
“In 8 days we’re on a plane home 🇿🇦 for a family wedding and we can’t wait! Thank you for all the kind messages, support, advise and recommendations ! I’ve read most of them and appreciate every single one! ❤️,” she continued.