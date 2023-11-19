Hiking Table Mountain: Beyond Platteklip Gorge

Hiking Table Mountain is more than just ascending it via Platteklip Gorge. In fact, there are an array of trials, which you can mix together to go on an ultimate adventure. Regardless of the adventure, you could live in Cape Town your entire life and still have a plethora of trails on Table Mountain you hadn’t even considered. Remember, before embarking on a hike to properly prepare, so read our hikers guide to arriving in one piece as well as Mountain Search and Rescue’s safety tips.

Have you ever been to Cape Town if you haven’t hiked Platteklip? One of the most popular routes when it comes to hiking Table Mountain. Consider starting early in summer, the exposed slopes have very little shade and no respite from the heat. Not far off from Platteklip Gorge and taking you along the ledge just below the upper cable cart station, India Venster makes for a more exhilarating hike, but not recommended if you are afraid of heights. The route is not clearly marked on some parts with a few scrambling sections that require some climbing





🏆 17. CapeTownEtc » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10-year-old rescued from Table Mountain after falling in barbed wireA 10-year-old boy was rescued on Table Mountain after falling into a barbed wire fence on Sunday. Teams from Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) responded to an incident at Platteklip Gorge after a visiting group of hikers reported that a child had injured himself.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »

Cape Town communities rally against recent Table Mountain muggingsAfter a recent rise in muggings on Table Mountain, Cape Town citizens have decided to join forces to take some much-needed action.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »

Capetonians concerned over increase in muggings on Table MountainCapetonians and representatives from several mountain groups have arranged a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »

Cape Town fire season 2023: Tips to stay safe on Table MountainAs November marks the start of fire season in Cape Town, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company has some top tips on how to stay safe.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »

Table Mountain rangers gifted bicycles in support of conservation effortsThe marine rangers of the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) were generously gifted three mountain bicycles and helmets from Olympic Cycles to boost their conservation efforts in the park.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »

Man Drowns At Silvermine Dam In Table Mountain National ParkSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 17. / 28,125 Read more »