Hiker Rescued After Falling 15 Metres on Table Mountain

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) Western Cape came to the aid of a 50-year-old hiker that fell 15 metres (almost five stories) on Table Mountain on Monday. The hiker and her family were hiking between the India Venster and Platteklip Gorge routes on the face of Table Mountain when she stepped awkwardly and tumbled 15 metres from the trail. The hiker’s family immediately called the WSAR emergency number and dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers were dispatched.

A rescue team on board the Western Cape Department of Health & Wellness EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter were flown to the scene of the fall. A responder was hoisted down to a point close to the injured hiker to provide immediate assistance. After being treated by a paramedic and placed into a rescue stretcher, the hiker was hoisted from the mountain and flown to a nearby landing zone

