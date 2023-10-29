Highway Patrol Unit makes over 1000 arrests in a year

The HPU focuses on conducting roving patrols along major city routes, collaborating closely with other Traffic Service units and fellow enforcement agencies.The outcomes have been nothing short of impressive, as incidents on some of the monitored routes have already seen a decrease.Notably, the HPU’s role extends beyond addressing errant motorists, as their work has uncovered valuable intelligence on other offenses and crimes.
The HPU has also embraced cutting-edge technology, being an early adopter of in-vehicle and body-worn cameras. This tech investment, a part of the Safety and Security Directorate’s initiatives, has yielded invaluable experiences that will benefit other units and departments.
Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, expressed his appreciation for the HPU's role in this technological advancement.To date, 33 patrol vehicles have been equipped with ffront-and rear-facing cameras, alongside Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.
These cameras not only capture evidence but also provide live feeds to enhance situational awareness. In one instance, a taxi driver attempted to evade the authorities by driving recklessly. “Thanks to the captured footage, officers successfully identified the vehicle and impounded it the following day.”
The impact of the Highway Patrol Unit cannot be understated, and as the team expands, even greater results are expected.Their presence has been a much-needed addition to existing resources and is anticipated to play a vital role in enforcing road safety during the upcoming festive season.