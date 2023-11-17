Highlights and Lows from Rugby World Cup 2023

France 2023 has come and gone with the Springboks becoming the most successful team in Rugby World Cup history. There was plenty to laugh, cry and rage about over a breathless seven weeks of rugby. Here look a few of the highs and lows from what was a memorable tournament.I don’t think that there has ever been a better weekend of rugby than what we witnessed on the 14 of October. The lopsided pre-tournament draw meant that we were treated to what should have been our semi-finals a week early.

The All Blacks’ 28-24 win over Ireland was a pulsating fixture that was widely thought to have been the best World Cup game ever after in the hours after final whistle. It was a game that had just about everything, with New Zealand seeing off a 37-phase attack to cling on for the win. Little did we know that 24 hours later we’d be treated to what many have called the best rugby game ever playe

