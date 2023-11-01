Here's where you can see the triumphant Springboks on their victory parade

The team and support staff touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday to a crowd of thousands to welcome them home. Captain Siya Kolisi was overheard speaking isiXhosa to a group of police officers, who were tasked with keeping him from the bustling throng, saying:"Let them see this cup. This is their cup. They are here to see the cup. I want to show them their cup."South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.
It was opportunistic, this moment should belong to the Springboks06 Oct
