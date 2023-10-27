Here’s my latest dessert recipe – how about yours?

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

Read more:

dailymaverick »

Throwback Thursday: Proudly-Mzansi Peppermint Crisp tartMake this beloved dessert with its Springbok-green minty shards to tuck into while watching the game on Saturday night. The crunchy cracknel inside a bar of Peppermint Crisp chocolate may need to be crushed, but our determination to win does not. Read more ⮕

Recipe of the Day: Simple keto filo pastry [Video]You can still enjoy your samoosas, trudel and jam pastries when you try this almond flour keto filo pastry recipe. Read more ⮕

Recipe of the day: Chicken Tikka Skewers with cucumber saladFor a simple and easily digestible dish, try this Chicken Tikka recipe that is bound to become a fast favourite. Read more ⮕

LISTEN: Something is rotten in the state of Kaizer ChiefsListen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast! Read more ⮕

| From the UK with love: Jancis Robinson MW's latest SA wine ratingsRATINGS | From the UK with love: Jancis Robinson MW's latest SA wine ratings Read more ⮕

Warning signs for inflation in South AfricaLatest food and fuel inflation figures are not good news for South African consumers. Read more ⮕