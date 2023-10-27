Help Arrives for 600,000 Ethiopians in the Agriculture Sector

The agriculture-focused Dignified Employment for Youth in Ethiopia ("ADEY") Program, a a flagship partnership between the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation (ATI) and the Mastercard Foundation, will enable new and sustained work opportunities by engaging young people in agricultural inputs and outputs marketing, value addition and agro-processing, livestock, irrigation and mechanization services, availing affordable access to finance, digital agriculture, and ensuring policy...

The Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI) and the Mastercard Foundation Partner to Support over 600,000 Young people to Engage in Inclusive and Dignified Work Opportunities in Agriculture

The Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation (ATI) and the Mastercard Foundation have announced the agriculture-focused Dignified Employment for Youth in Ethiopia ("ADEY") Program to… The agriculture-focused Dignified Employment for Youth in Ethiopia (“ADEY”) Program will support over 600,000 young people, 80 percent of whom will be young women, to engage in inclusive and dignified work opportunities in the agriculture sector. headtopics.com

, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 90 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

First big iOS 17 update arrives — these are the new featuresThe update comes after the release of iOS 17 in September 2023, and adds several new features. Read more ⮕

Nearly 50 000 grade 1 and 8 learners NOT PLACED for 2024Gauteng Department of Education set to build eight satellite schools and mobile classrooms for unplaced learners in high pressure areas Read more ⮕

Gaza: Over 2 000 Children Killed in 2 Weeks as Hamas-Israel War Rages OnIn Gaza, over 2 000 children have been killed in two weeks as the deadly Hamas-Israel war rages on. This was confirmed by the Save the Children group. Read more ⮕

Sibanye could cut over 4 000 jobs platinum jobs, including at MarikanaSibanye could cut over 4 000 jobs platinum jobs, including at Marikana Read more ⮕

Sibanye says restructuring, closures could affect over 4 000 jobsHigh operating costs and declining PGM prices are to blame. Read more ⮕

Malcolm X and co-accused granted R10 000 bail following extortion arrestMalcolm X and co-accused granted R10 000 bail following extortion arrest Read more ⮕