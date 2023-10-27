Help Arrives for 600,000 Ethiopians in the Agriculture Sector

The agriculture-focused Dignified Employment for Youth in Ethiopia ("ADEY") Program, a a flagship partnership between the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation (ATI) and the Mastercard Foundation, will enable new and sustained work opportunities by engaging young people in agricultural inputs and outputs marketing, value addition and agro-processing, livestock, irrigation and mechanization services, availing affordable access to finance, digital agriculture, and ensuring policy...
The Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI) and the Mastercard Foundation Partner to Support over 600,000 Young people to Engage in Inclusive and Dignified Work Opportunities in Agriculture
The Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation (ATI) and the Mastercard Foundation have announced the agriculture-focused Dignified Employment for Youth in Ethiopia ("ADEY") Program to… The agriculture-focused Dignified Employment for Youth in Ethiopia (“ADEY”) Program will support over 600,000 young people, 80 percent of whom will be young women, to engage in inclusive and dignified work opportunities in the agriculture sector. headtopics.com
