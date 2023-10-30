Heavy industry turns to carbon capture to clean up its act

Now the area close to the Belgium border -- one of Europe's industrial powerhouses -- wants to catch its pollution before it escapes.

In Rety, about an hour's drive from the port city, a never-ending stream of lorries brings limestone to a plant run by Belgian giant Lhoist, the Two-thirds of that CO2 is belched out of the plant's chimneys during the limestone calcination process.In 2025, the site hopes to start equipping itself with a new mini-factory to capture the CO2.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says that even if it works, carbon capture would have to be scaled up 100,000-fold by 2050 to hit net-zero targets. They have developed a technology called CryoCap which will capture the gases and cool them down to -50C (-58F) when CO2 turns to liquid, said Nicolas Droin of Air Liquide. headtopics.com

A few kilometres away, a cement plant owned by Eqiom is also planning to sequester its carbon pollution and send it to Dunkirk.The whole project -- estimated to cost 530 million euros ($560 million), much of it with European Union funds -- could, in the medium term, store up to four million tonnes of CO2 per year, according to Air Liquide and its partner, Dunkerque LNG.

Patrice Vergriete, head of the urban Dunkirk authority, said the region is transforming itself through this low-carbon"industrial revolution".

