Hearts of Oak coach optimistic about team's performance

We are solving the problems we created for ourselves. At the beginning of the season, we created our own problems by scoring a lot of goals. We had a fantastic pre-season that fans became happy with and expected the season to begin on that note, but sadly, it did not. That consistency influenced the thoughts of the Phobian faithful, who at that point predicted a league success
. But Hearts kicked their season off on a losing note, falling 1-0 to RTU in Tamale, beat a 10-man Nsoatreman 1-0 in Accra, and managed four draws and a loss in their last five games in the run-up to the 3-1 against Medeama on Wednesday. Addressing a post-match press conference after the victory, the Dutchman attributed the success to weeks of intense workouts to find a way to end the goal scoring drought. "Today, we showed everybody what we can do. Some new players are also coming up and others recovering from injuries. I want the fans who are now my friends to be patient and support us." He noted that he has discovered a set of midfielders who can play with Hamza Issah, and together they are looking to perfect the partnership he expect to see. "It has come a little bit late, but it is coming, and we will get there. The midfielders now play a little bit differently from the past, and the fighting spirit in the team is comin
