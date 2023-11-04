Hearts of Oak coach optimistic about team's performance

We are solving the problems we created for ourselves. At the beginning of the season, we created our own problems by scoring a lot of goals. We had a fantastic pre-season that fans became happy with and expected the season to begin on that note, but sadly, it did not. That consistency influenced the thoughts of the Phobian faithful, who at that point predicted a league success

. But Hearts kicked their season off on a losing note, falling 1-0 to RTU in Tamale, beat a 10-man Nsoatreman 1-0 in Accra, and managed four draws and a loss in their last five games in the run-up to the 3-1 against Medeama on Wednesday. Addressing a post-match press conference after the victory, the Dutchman attributed the success to weeks of intense workouts to find a way to end the goal scoring drought. "Today, we showed everybody what we can do. Some new players are also coming up and others recovering from injuries. I want the fans who are now my friends to be patient and support us." He noted that he has discovered a set of midfielders who can play with Hamza Issah, and together they are looking to perfect the partnership he expect to see. "It has come a little bit late, but it is coming, and we will get there. The midfielders now play a little bit differently from the past, and the fighting spirit in the team is comin

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: Springbok Eben Etzebeth Embraced by Viral Sensation “Elizabedi”: TikTok Video Warms Mzansi HeartsThe viral sensation known as 'Elizabedi' got to meet Springbok Eben Etzebeth and went straight in for a hug. Mzansi people loved seeing the priceless moment.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: Cheslin Kolbe’s wife’s heartfelt message to Jacques Nienaber melts heartsCheslin Kolbe’s wife Layla Kolbe is making headlines after she penned a heartfelt message to outgoing Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Miss SA 2023 Natasha Jourbert joins Springboks Trevor Nyakane on his famous RWC victory dance videoMiss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert asked Springboks prop Trevor Nyakane to teach her his famous 'Sister Bethina' RWC victory dance which captured the hearts of netizens.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Tamia Mpisane Shared Adorable Video of Daughter Miaandy Mpisane in Springboks GearTamia Mpisane melted the hearts of her social media followers when she posted a cute video of her daughter Miaandy Mpisane wearing an adorable Springboks jersey.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

THESANEWS: South African actress Lebohang ‘Lettie’ Mpyana passes awayThe entertainment world mourns the loss of beloved Limpopo comedian Lebohang Lettie Mpyana at 34, leaving a void in fans hearts.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Who will Eddie Jones' successor be as Wallabies coach?Who will Eddie Jones' successor be as Wallabies coach?

Source: News24 | Read more »