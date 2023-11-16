Health department says ViiV Healthcare's nonprofit price for anti-HIV jab is unaffordable

The health department says ViiV Healthcare’s newly announced nonprofit price — between R540 and R570 a shot — for a two-monthly anti-HIV jab is more than four times what it can afford to pay. The amount has come down from a previous tag of R729 a jab, which wasn’t officially announced by ViiV, but was, for the past year. Antiretroviral drugs are the same medication that HIV-infected people take in 90 countries that the World Bank classifies as having low- and middle-income status.

This group includes all sub-Saharan African states, as well as donors who will buy it on behalf of most African countries. The jabs won’t be sold individually, but only in packs of 25 vials





🏆85. mailandguardian

