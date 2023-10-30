Headache for DStv R19.95 Rugby World Cup final deal customers

In a brilliant piece of nostalgia marketing, MultiChoice launched a promotion on Friday offering a once-off R19.95 deal on DStv Access streaming packages to watch the 2023 World Cup Final.

Customers who cancelled their package after the game said they were seeing outstanding balances reflected on their accounts. At R19.95, the package was discounted by nearly 80%. The price also referred to the last time South Africa met New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup final — one year after Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s presidentWhile DStv Access doesn’t feature the SuperSport Grandstand channel, on which it broadcasts high-profile sporting events, the final was broadcast on SuperSport Variety 4 (channel 209) and SABC 2, both of which are available on the cheaper package.

The deal also included a complimentary Mobile Extra stream, which would allow another user in the same household to stream on a mobile device simultaneously with the primary user. A MyBroadband forum member predicted that the 30-day notice period would cause problems when people tried to cancel. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: mybroadband »

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup Final | Springboks v All Blacks: Numbers Behind BoksThe Springboks and All Blacks will fight for a record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening. Read more ⮕

SAPS beefs up Rugby World Cup final security at fan parksBacking the Boks this weekend at Fan Parks? SAPS has put in place safety measures ahead of the Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Here’s where you can watch the Rugby World Cup final in major citiesThe Springboks will face New Zealand in the highly-anticipated Rugby World Cup final in France on Saturday. Here’s where you can watch.. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup final: South Africa v New Zealand — LIVEThe Springboks and All Blacks clash in the Rugby World Cup final for 2023 at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

SAPS on high alert for Rugby World Cup finalBreaking Stories Read more ⮕