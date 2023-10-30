Headache for DStv R19.95 Rugby World Cup final deal customers

In a brilliant piece of nostalgia marketing, MultiChoice launched a promotion on Friday offering a once-off R19.95 deal on DStv Access streaming packages to watch the 2023 World Cup Final.
Customers who cancelled their package after the game said they were seeing outstanding balances reflected on their accounts. At R19.95, the package was discounted by nearly 80%. The price also referred to the last time South Africa met New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup final — one year after Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s presidentWhile DStv Access doesn’t feature the SuperSport Grandstand channel, on which it broadcasts high-profile sporting events, the final was broadcast on SuperSport Variety 4 (channel 209) and SABC 2, both of which are available on the cheaper package.
The deal also included a complimentary Mobile Extra stream, which would allow another user in the same household to stream on a mobile device simultaneously with the primary user. A MyBroadband forum member predicted that the 30-day notice period would cause problems when people tried to cancel. headtopics.com