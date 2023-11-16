Head of SSA Quits, Standard Chartered Manipulates Rand, and Student Dies After Trophy Parade

In today’s news, the head of the State Security Agency quits, Standard Chartered admits to manipulating the rand, and SA Rugby mourns the loss of a student hit by a police Nyala during the victory parade in East London.

We also look at the reward offered for information on Soweto’s serial rapist, former Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele saying she was fired because she had the courage to voice her ambition, De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator calls Eskom a ‘swamp of organised crime’, how the body of a missing Soweto teen was found in a river, and a twist to the murder investigation of slain former eThekwini councillor. There is also the Proteas feeling ‘calm’ and ready for their World Cup semi-final today and the numbers Tyla’s music career has garnered globally

