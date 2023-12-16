Head of Israel's Mossad meets Qatar's prime minister amid talks of Gaza truce and hostage deal

The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency met Qatar’s prime minister in Europe late on Friday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, as attention turned to a possible new Gaza truce and a prisoner and hostage deal. Israel bombarded targets across Gaza on Saturday, but two Egyptian security sources said Israeli officials now appeared more willing to work towards a ceasefire and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The meeting between David Barnea and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was apparently the first between senior officials from Israel and Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator, since the collapse of a seven-day ceasefire in late November. News of the meeting came after Israeli forces mistakenly killed three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Friday, putting increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to find a way to secure the release of more than 100 others held.An Israeli military official said the hostages killed had been holding a white flag, according to an initial inquir





