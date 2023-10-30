Hazard: Why Messi must win Ballon d'Or over Mbappe & Haaland

With the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or award set to be announced on Monday night, Eden Hazard has explained why he believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland cannot beat Lionel Messi to the prestigious prize.

Considered by many as the best player of all time, Lionel Messi is a strong favourite to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award, a feat that would extend his record for the most Golden Ball wins. His 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina has strengthened his case to clinch the prize, having been named the Player of the Tournament as he inspired his national teammates to their first world title in 36 years.

Haaland and Mbappe are viewed as the two other strong contenders for the Ballon d'Or this year, with the Norwegian having claimed a continental treble in his first season at Manchester City, in addition to scoring 52 goals in 53 games for the Citizens in that campaign.

The Frenchman, meanwhile, helped France to final of the World Cup, but despite netting a historic hat-trick in the final, saw Les Bleus fall to Messi's Argentina. Hazard, who retired from football earlier this month, has now weighed in ahead of the much-anticipated ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday night, explaining why it is only "logical" that Messi wins the accolade.

"It wouldn't be logical to not give the Ballon d'Or to the best player in history in the year that he won the World Cup." Had the final in Qatar gone differently, however, the Chelsea legend added that Mbappe would be the deserving winner, saying: "And if the World Cup changes for France, Kylian has the Golden Ball."