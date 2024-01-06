Haunted Locations in Cape Town

Cape Town is not only one of South Africa’s most historically significant cities but also the oldest city in South Africa, discovered in 1652. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that our beloved Mother City is also home to many haunted locations and stories of ghost sightings.The Castle is believed to be the most haunted site in Cape Town, built between 1666 and 1679 by slaves, and standing for 355 years.

It’s known to be the oldest surviving building in South Africa and has been the centre of civilian, political and military life at the Cape since approximately 1679. Staff at the Castle insists there is more to the hauntings at the Castle than just ‘ghost stories’ – Shouts for help can still be heard coming from the Donker Gat by workers and visitors alike, coupled with voices, shadows and footsteps of soldiers pacing the battlements. A harrowing reminder of the ghastly events and perhaps a curse over the castl





CapeTownEtc » / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cape Town Launches Largest Ever Attack on Simon's Town FiresThe City of Cape Town is seeing the largest ever coordinated attack on a fire line, after the out-of-control Simon's Town wildfire forced the evacuation of Scarborough residents. Additional fires have also erupted along the Glencairn Expressway, leading to the evacuation of households in Stonehaven. All available resources, including off-duty firefighters, have been called up to combat the fires.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Rediscovery of Knysna Warbler in Cape TownThe South African endemic Knysna warbler, thought to be locally extinct in Cape Town, has recently been rediscovered by bird enthusiasts. Mike Buckham, the Chairman of the Cape Bird Club, heard a Knysna Warbler calling in the Table Mountain National Park.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Passionate Cape Town Rugby Fans Show Support for North vs South DerbyMore than 40,000 rugby fans are expected to attend the North vs South derby between the Stormers and the Bulls in Cape Town. Despite the previous match attracting only 12,500 spectators, the Stormers are aiming for their seventh consecutive win in the Vodacom URC. The match against La Rochelle showcased some of rugby's biggest names, including three Springbok World Cup winners.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

City of Cape Town Hosts Innovation Summit to Transform into Silicon Valley of AfricaThe City of Cape Town recently hosted an innovation summit to discuss the transformation of the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem, aiming to become the Silicon Valley of Africa. While some argue that South Africa's lag in adopting technological advancements may hinder this goal, others see it as an opportunity for South African businesses. The summit focused on expanding possibilities, building better systems, improving productivity, and increasing long-term profits. The article highlights three fundamental skills for founders building businesses in South Africa, drawing inspiration from the success of Silicon Valley.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

How Gangsters are Strangling Cape TownGangsters in Cape Town are running private security companies, violently muscling in on construction sites, and extorting businesspeople. They are connected to entertainment venues and collude with an array of individuals in government and the private sector.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Living with Sharks in Cape Town: A Life and Death IssueGreat white sharks have been spotted off the beaches of Cape Town for the first time in over four years. The use of lethal methods to tackle the danger is harming other sea life. Conservationists welcome the return of the sharks.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »