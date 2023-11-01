Harnessing IoT and solar power for smarter energy management

In addition, rising power costs since 2007 have lifted operational expenditures for most companies. Since the start of load shedding, Eskom’s electricity tariffs have increased by around 450%, by far outstripping inflation.

Eskom can be expected to continue to increase prices at a faster pace than inflation for the foreseeable future. Companies thus need to be strategic about containing the impact on their business.We recommend that the journey starts with an audit of your current energy consumption. Nearly every business has some degree of energy waste, so it is vital to work with an expert provider to understand how and when you use electricity.

Smart energy solutions that leverage Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and intelligent automation software can support you in this endeavor. Today’s DB boards and inverters can be coupled with software to control and optimize power consumption. The data and insights from such a solution can help you to optimize consumption to achieve greater energy efficiency.Leading companies are using IoT sensors to create a smart power ecosystem in their buildings.

They make it possible to be more energy-conscious by collecting information about how much electricity the appliances connected are using.The beauty of this approach is that you can reduce consumption and improve your carbon footprint with a few steps that are quick, easy and affordable to implement. This puts you in a great position to start transitioning to alternative energy, with a focus on choosing a solution correctly sized for your more energy efficient business.

