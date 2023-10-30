Harness soft skills for digital transformation

With digital transformation initiatives in throttle across many South African organisations, a vital cog that many often overlook is to nurture soft skills to make their strategies pay off.

However, organisations risk missing out on the benefits of digital transformation if they neglect harnessing soft skills. Hope Lukoto, chief human resource officer at BCX, says soft skills are a set of interpersonal and character traits that enable individuals to effectively navigate social interactions, work collaboratively, communicate clearly, and adapt to various situations in both personal and professional settings.

While hard skills, such as data analytics, software development etc., are indispensable for ensuring the development of robust technology, it’s equally critical to combine these with the soft skills required to lead collaborative solutions and facilitate change as a cohesive team. headtopics.com

Soft skills like effective communication and active listening enable employees to convey their ideas, needs, and concerns clearly and understand the viewpoints of others. This fosters a culture of open dialogue, which is crucial for implementing digital changes seamlessly.

It can sometimes lead to conflicts and disagreements, thus soft skills related to conflict resolution can help address these issues constructively, preventing them from derailing the transformation process. headtopics.com

“Effective leaders can inspire and motivate their teams, set a clear vision, and guide the organisation through the changes,” she says.

