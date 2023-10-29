Handre Pollard’s wife shares Rugby World Cup selfie of champions

Marise Pollard and Saskia Snyman, adorned with gold medals, beam with pride and joy alongside their husbands Handre Pollard and RG Snyman. Image: Instagram via @marisepollardMarise Pollard and Saskia Snyman, adorned with gold medals, beam with pride and joy alongside their husbands Handre Pollard and RG Snyman. Image: Instagram via @marisepollard
Marise Pollard, the radiant wife of South African rugby superstar Handre Pollard, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the incredible journey she and her husband have experienced with the Springboks.shared pictures from the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, and what makes it even more special is that both photographs feature their close friends, RG Snyman and his wife Saskia Snyman.
In both pictures, Marise and Saskia proudly don their husband’s gold medals, reflecting the joy and pride they felt in those victorious moments.The camaraderie and happiness captured in the photos are simply infectious, and it’s no wonder that fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages and emotive emojis. headtopics.com
The 2019 picture was a snapshot of elation as the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup trophy, with Marise and Saskia standing side by side, wearing those prestigious medals around their necks.Fast forward to 2023, and the same enthusiasm and unity were on full display, with their smiles radiating the same boundless pride.Marise’s post triggered a flurry of comments from well-wishers, with many expressing their delight and admiration for the couple.
Marise Pollard celebrating her husband Handre Pollard after South Africa's win against England in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup 2023 on Saturday night😍 Our current Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert couldn’t contain her excitement with a series of celebratory emojis, while fans showered them with love and joyous emojis. headtopics.com