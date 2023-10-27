Hammanskraal Spaza Shop Owners Fined Over R63,000 for Non-compliance, South Africans Dissatisfied

Shops that were found to be non-compliant in Tshwane townships were fined almost R65,000 after the Health Department visited them
The department revealed that the shops were in Hammanskraal and the visits will be part of a weekly ongoing operationTebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi News.
South Africans were unhappy that all Tshwane did to noncompliant shops was to fine them. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Imagesare calling for con-compliant spaza shops to be shut down after the Tshwane Health Department recently revealed that they were fined over R63,000. The department clamped down on the shops during an operation that lasted three days in different areas of Tshwane. Netizens were dissatisfied with the fines and demanded that these shops be shut down. headtopics.com
“They will continue selling fake goods and paying fines again or bribing officials. We are being sold out bit by bit.”“The City needs to go further and close down all the con-complying criminals as the country is at risk of seeing many lives lost due to these illegal crimes.”“Nobody is being forced to buy at these shops. The choice is yours. We know there are shops like Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar.
Police raided the property and found that the warehouse owners were repackaging goods and selling expired foods. The foods were also stored in unsanitary conditions, and police added that they broke a list of health and safety laws.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news headtopics.com