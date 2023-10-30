Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza as Israel steps up ground war

JERUSALEM - Hamas said it was engaged in "heavy fighting" with Israeli troops on Sunday inside northern Gaza, where besieged residents were again told to flee.

Hamas said its Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades were already "engaged in heavy fighting... with the invading occupation forces". With a fierce urban war now feared, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari told Palestinian civilians to go south "to a safer area".

An estimated 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 239 people were taken hostage, according to the latest Israeli tallies. The territory is under siege, with people unable to leave and only a trickle of humanitarian aid allowed in.Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians, have been killed, many of them children.Inside Gaza's maze of streets, rubble and hulled-out buildings, there is a growing sense of panic, fear and desperation. headtopics.com

The United Nations reported that "thousands of people" had ransacked its warehouses looking for tinned food, flour, oil and hygiene supplies. International Criminal Court lead prosecutor Karim Khan warned Israel on Sunday that preventing access to humanitarian aid could be a "crime".In a phone call with Netanyahu on Sunday, US President Joe Biden also underscored the need to "immediately and significantly" increase the flow of aid.

According to the UN, all 10 hospitals in northern Gaza have received evacuation orders -- despite sheltering thousands of patients and about 117,000 of the displaced. "We reiterate -- it's impossible to evacuate hospitals full of patients without endangering their lives," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X. headtopics.com

