Hamas Attacks Israel, Israel Launches Brutal Military Campaign

Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023. Israel and its Western allies have long dismissed the Gaza-based Palestinian armed group and political movement, Hamas, as illegitimate and have refused to engage with it, labelling it as a "terrorist organisation". This narrative has become ever more apparent since 7 October, when Hamas launched an attack just outside the besieged Gaza Strip on Israeli territory, killing some 1 140 people, Israeli officials said.

Israel launched a brutal military campaign on the Gaza Strip as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has equated Hamas with ISIL (ISIS) and Nazis, pledged to "eradicate" the Palestinian group in the wake of the October attacks. More than 25 000 Palestinians have been killed and 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million population has been displaced in one of the most violent military assaults in modern history, which many have labelled as "genocide". It has argued that it needs to destroy the grou





Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day with no end in sightThe war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 100th day, causing a humanitarian crisis and fears of wider regional conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas, while fresh strikes hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen in support of Gaza. The conflict began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants.

Israel accuses South Africa of vilifying its right to self-defence at ICJIsrael has defended itself against South Africa's genocide case at the ICJ, accusing Pretoria of vilifying its right to self-defence against Hamas militants. Dr Tal Becker, a legal expert of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made fiery opening remarks at the ICJ, accusing South Africa of blaming Israel for the killings of its citizens by Hamas and delegitimising Israel's existence.

South Africa accuses Israel of violating Genocide Convention in GazaThe International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be holding public hearings on 11-12 January at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court, in a case brought by South Africa against Israel. South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel. Both Israel and South Africa have ratified the genocide convention.

Harvard University President Resigns Amid Plagiarism Accusations and Anti-Semitism ControversyClaudine Gay, the first black president of Harvard University, has resigned following attacks over plagiarism accusations and her response to anti-Semitism on campus amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israeli Forces Continue Operations in Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing ConflictIsraeli forces pound central Gaza as casualties rise and people attempt to flee. Israel's military chief states that the war will last for months, emphasizing the determination to dismantle Hamas. Israel also signals potential escalation of response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon.

Youngest Hamas hostage, Kfir Bibas, celebrates first birthday in captivityKfir Bibas, the youngest hostage kidnapped by Hamas militants, was taken from his bed in an Israeli kibbutz on October 7. Born on January 18, he would be celebrating his first birthday this week if still alive.

