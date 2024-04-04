HaltLock Introduces Revolutionary Vehicle Anti-Theft Device

Brace yourself for a revolution in vehicle anti-theft as HaltLock opens its HaltFit Centurion store at 1030 Lenchen Ave North, Centurion on 5 April 2024. These premises will be used to install and manage the revolutionary HaltLock – a formidable mechanical locking device boasting a staggering 100% success rate.Unlike conventional security measures, there is no bypass to circumvent HaltLock.

If the wheels can’t turn, the vehicle cannot move, rendering it impenetrable to even the most determined criminals.This mechanical marvel operates independently of your vehicle’s electronic system, or the functioning of your engine, ensuring that there is zero compromise on your vehicle’s warranty. Say goodbye to the days of fretting over warranty voidance due to aftermarket modifications – HaltLock will ensure that your investment remains protected both inside and ou

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mybroadband / 🏆 11. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Revolutionary cognitive education programme recently launchedLeveraging the principles of neuroplasticity, the centre's approach integrates cutting-edge theories of Structural Cognitive Modifiability and Mediated Learning Experience.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

This Revolutionary Cape Town Taxi Group Offers Safer Transport For Women While Also Being Eco-FriendlySouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

HONOR set to lead foldable and AI technology in smartphone industryThe technology brand continues to demonstrate new possibilities through revolutionary human-centric innovations

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

CemAir Introduces No-Toilet Policy on Smaller Commercial FlightsCemAir has implemented a no-toilet policy on its smaller commercial flights, forcing passengers to use airport toilets before boarding. The airline operates 26 aircraft from OR Tambo airport and is popular for safari destinations. CEO Miles van der Molen explains that while the strategy has been successful, some passengers are resorting to relieving themselves into bottles during the flight, which is particularly embarrassing and uncomfortable for female flyers. Passengers can receive a full refund if they choose to cancel their trip due to the no-toilet policy.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Ghana Introduces Evening Court Sessions to Expedite CasesThe Judicial Service of Ghana has introduced evening court sessions in eight courts in the capital, aimed at ensuring the timely delivery of justice and expediting certain cases.

Source: TheAfricaReport - 🏆 29. / 55 Read more »

Darling Brew Introduces Gluten-Free Lager BREAK FREEDarling Brew, a Western Cape-based brewery, has launched a gluten-free Lager called BREAK FREE, which has gained popularity among South African consumers. The beer is now available online through Takealot.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »