Half of Philippines’ watersheds unprotected; policies fall short, report says

Minor Hotels celebrates International Chef’s Day with South African Chefs making…A recent report finds that more than half of the Philippines watersheds are unprotected, despite the vital role they play in supporting water supplies, ecosystems and mitigation against climate change.

The Philippines’ watersheds are essential for regulating the country’s water supply and quality, supporting ecosystems and mitigating floods and droughts. However, a recent study finds that more than half of these vital basins are susceptible to environmental risks such as large-scale mining and infrastructure development, leading activists to call on the government to implement stronger measures for protection and rehabilitation.

“The current watershed policy and governance framework does not respond to the realities and needs of our people and our environment,” said Leon Dulce, campaigns support and linkages coordinator of LRC, who presented the report’s findings in a public forum. headtopics.com

Watershed management scientist Rex Cruz said that advocates for infrastructure development within watersheds often assert that such activities can be carried out without causing harm, without conducting full assessments into potential environmental impacts.

The watersheds identified in the study as lacking specific legislation for their protection are not entirely devoid of legal safeguards, as there are existing national laws related to forestry, protected areas and local governance, along with relevant government entities, said Delia Catacutan, an expert affiliated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature World Commission on Protected Areas. headtopics.com

The Philippines is “not lagging behind” behind its neighbors, Catacutan said, but is “far better” in watershed protection due to its national river basin control office, local watershed management councils, critical watershed identification and support from overlapping national policies and agencies.

South Africa Headlines Read more: SATodayNews »

Having Shifted Focus to Israel, US Expects More Russian Tactical Gains in UkraineSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Nurturing 21st Century Graduates for a Changing WorldSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional AuthorizationSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Video: Israel starts striking Gaza from land, sea and airSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

US Forces 'Successfully' Shot Down Attack Drone Near Al-Asad Air Base in IraqSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Oil Prices Down 3% on Week After Chasing Palestine-Israel Conflict HeadlinesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕