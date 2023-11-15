Hailstorm in Gauteng Leaves Insurers Dealing with Influx of Claims

Various parts of Gauteng experienced hail damage on Monday. SA insurers are dealing with the influx of claims for damage from the recent hailstorm in parts of Gauteng. Image: iStock Mother nature’s latest rude awakening left many with an administrative nightmare, as they pick up the pieces following the recent harsh climatic display.

Properties and motor vehicles in some parts of Gauteng were left severely damaged by a hailstorm on Monday, leaving insurers with an influx of claims from policyholders.got in touch with some insurance providers to find out if they’re prepared to handle the piles of paperwork.Santam Insurance executive head of claims, Fanus Coetzee said it was too early to quantify the extent of the damage or how much claims could possibly amount to.The insurance provider however confirmed that incidents of hail damage had been reported by policyholders in Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Midrand and parts of Soweto. Coetzee said the company had since activated their Catastrophe Claims Management protocols to handle the high number of claim

