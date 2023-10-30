Hacking and your business: not if, but when

South Africa is experiencing a massive surge in internet crime. A shocking 78% of South African organisations were struck by a ransomware attack last year, up from 51% the previous year., South Africa leads the continent in the number of cybersecurity threats identified with 230-million threat detections in 2022 (in second place was Morocco at a mere 71-million).

He says there are several reasons for the surge in cybercrime. “Hybrid work has encouraged bad security habits such as reusing passwords or visiting websites that aren’t work-related. In addition, load shedding forces workers to log in via multiple access points, which can expose systems to bad actors. Criminals also tend to take advantage of security gaps in developing economies.

“An employee of a small business with less than 100 employees will experience 350% more social engineering attacks than an employee of a larger enterprise. Vieira says this is because SMBs often don’t have the technical know-how to set up security. “There are so many security options these days that it can be overwhelming. headtopics.com

By then it might be too late. A cybersecurity breach can lead to loss of business operation, financial losses, and damaged reputations – if the business can recover at all. Says Vieira: “These days, hackers look for an enterprise’s backups first and destroy it before asking for ransom, which often forces the business to pay. Ransomware can completely shut down a business with no protective measures in place.

“Specialised services are no longer only accessible to large corporations. Today, there are packages available to meet anyone’s needs and using an expert service takes the guesswork and hassle out of it,” Vieira says.* Create a password policy that encourages good practices such as not reusing passwords, using strong passwords, and never sharing passwords. When people leave the company, remove their access. headtopics.com

