Haaland Stars As Man City Thrash Man Utd On Derby Day

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the teams second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester City secured the bragging rights in the Manchester derby after cruising to a 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday evening.Man United made only one change from their win over Sheffield United, as Christian Eriksen was recalled in place of Antony. Man City, meanwhile, recalled goalkeeper Ederson, Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish.

Pep Guardiola's charges had a quick start and should have been ahead within eight minutes after goalkeeper Andre Onana parried a header by Phil Foden on the path of Erling Haaland but the Norwegian's effort was cleared off the line by Harry Maguire. headtopics.com

The Citizens gained momentum and Haaland eventually broke the deadlock on 26 minutes from the penalty spot after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) spotted a foul by Hojlund, who tugged the shirt of Rodri in the box.

The game opened up but the Red Devils had to wait up until the stroke of half-time to get close to the equaliser, as Scott McTominay produced a reflex save from goalkeeper Ederson with a volleyed shot. headtopics.com

City had a big chance themselves immediately thereafter but Onana kept United in the game as he also showed great reflexes to keep out a looping header by Haaland. The second stanza continued in the same vein but it was Guardiola's men who doubled their lead four minutes in courtesy of Haaland's header at the back post, who also completed his brace, after a cross by Bernardo Silva.

The Red Devils were under pressure after that, with City creating plenty of chances and with 13 minutes to go, Erik ten Hag made a tactical and attacking change, as Alejandro Garnacho replaced Rasmus Hojlund. headtopics.com

City Power employees robbed: Man arrested in RoodepoortEmployees of the state-owned power utility are left traumatised after they were robbed earlier this month. Read more ⮕

Arsenal Thrash Sheffield United To Leapfrog Man CityArsenal Thrash Sheffield United To Leapfrog Man City Read more ⮕

Arsenal overtake Man City with 5-0 thrashingArsenal overtake Man City with 5-0 thrashing Read more ⮕

Pep 'identifies' De Bruyne's replacement at Man CityPep 'identifies' De Bruyne's replacement at Man City Read more ⮕

Man City Name Price For Real Madrid 'Target'Man City Name Price For Real Madrid 'Target' Read more ⮕

'It Will Be A Scandal If Haaland Doesn't Win Ballon'Or''It Will Be A Scandal If Haaland Doesn't Win Ballon'Or' Read more ⮕