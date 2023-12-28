Gym Takes Shopping Mall Owners to Court Over Generator Payments

HEAD TOPICS

A gym in Sea Point shopping mall has taken the owners of the centre to court over demands for extra payment for generators used during load shedding. The court granted the order with costs supporting the gym's right to access the alternative energy supply.

A ‘high-end’ gym in Sea Point shopping mall took the owners of the centre to court over demands for extra payment for generators used during load shedding. The gym argued that their lease did not provide for additional payments for generator use. The court granted the order with costs supporting the gym's right to access the alternative energy supply.

