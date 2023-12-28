Gym Takes Shopping Mall Owners to Court Over Generator Payments

A ‘high-end’ gym in Sea Point shopping mall took the owners of the centre to court over demands for extra payment for generators used during load shedding. The gym argued that their lease did not provide for additional payments for generator use. The court granted the order with costs supporting the gym's right to access the alternative energy supply.





