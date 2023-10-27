Guinness World Records: Largest Cozy Coupe

The largest Cozy Coupe is 2.7 m (8 ft 10.2 in) long and was achieved by John Bitmead and Geof Bitmead (both UK) as measured at Attitude Autos in Ambrosden, UK, on 14 August 2016.

The coupe is a scaled-up representation of the iconic children’s toy car, including an engine. It is based on a heavily modified Daewoo Matiz.

