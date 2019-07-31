Guide to Effective Year-End Payroll Management

Year-end payroll management is approaching – bringing extra stress such as bonuses, public holidays, annual leave, and more. It is easy to get overwhelmed at this time of year as a business owner, as you must juggle efficiency and increased workloads with compliance. Sage has therefore crafted this guide to help you navigate this challenging period and wrap up bonuses and year-end payroll effectively.

Business owners will know that income tax is affected by many different elements – including overtime, commissions, bonuses, and more. One of the most challenging things about being a business owner is ensuring all these elements are covered when determining an employee’s PAYE (pay-as-you-earn). This becomes more challenging when you are the one having to juggle payroll, staff, admin and all other tasks. By using high-quality cloud HR and payroll software, this process can be automated – making payroll management much simpler. If your business offers year-end bonuses, the criteria and details must form part of either company policy or each worker’s employment contract

