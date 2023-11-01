Gugu Khathi Shares Letter to Herself From 15 Years Ago, Mzansi Stunned by Prophecy: 'Hamba uyogeza'

Gugu penned an honest and heartfelt letter to herself that detailed just what life would be like for her down to a teeSocial media is stunned that Gugu Khathi prophesied her life 15 years ago in a letter she wrote to herself. Images: gugu.khathiGugu Khathi has social media gushing over her 15-year-old letter to herself. The businesswoman wrote to herself over a decade ago clearly defining how her life would turn out, from her family to her adventurous spirit.
The Khathi matriarch penned a note to herself over a decade ago that detailed what life would be like for herself and how she needed to persevere through hardships:"Gugs, I’m sorry to say you’ll lose some friends along the way. But you’re about to be so bloody busy there’s no time for long lunches and ladies’ lounges.""You will go on to have 3 amazing babies, take care of them and become a true role model for them.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SABCNews | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: brieflyza | Read more »
Source: News24 | Read more »