Guardiola reveals Haaland's reaction to losing Ballon d'Or to Messi

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed Erling Haaland reacted to losing out on the Ballon d'Or to Lionel Messi this week. Haaland scored 52 goals across all competitions and helped Man City win the treble last season, but that wasn't enough to land his first Ballon d'Or crown. Messi ended up winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday evening in the French capital, but Guardiola revealed Haaland was happy to among the top three contenders.

"I saw him so happy to be in contention close to Messi, Mbappe, and the rest," the Man City said, as per Goal."Man City was there, it is so important for there because we have not been there many times." Guardiola did add that the Norwegian striker has a log career ahead of him to win individual accolades. "We were important there and he has all his career ahead of him so he has to see it as a challenge and think he can be there next year if he helps the team," he added

