GSMA Intelligence Releases White Paper on 5G FWA in Africa

GSMA Intelligence has released a white paper titled, “5G FWA in Africa, Emerging Trends and Opportunities”. The whitepaper, which was released during the 2023 Africa 5G Summit at AfricaCom, comprehensively analyses the current development trends and future opportunities of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services in Africa.

According to Kenechi Okeleke, Director of Regional, Social and Policy Research, GSMA Intelligence, 5G FWA has been widely recognised as an alternative to fixed broadband, with 116 operators worldwide having already launched 5G-based commercial FWA services in 57 markets. “Half of 5G launches in Africa have included an FWA offering,” he said. “That is a very high number and it’s not just in Africa, it’s global”. The maturity of 5G FWA technologies and commerce is bringing new opportunities for digitalisation in Africa and helping Africa address the gap in last-mile fixed broadband connectivity. At present, 30 operators in 17 markets in Africa have launched 5G commercial services. Of those, 14 operators have launched 5G FWA service





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa’s richest companiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinates 17 US Agencies to Help Boost Africa's Low Participation in AGOAThe root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Breakthroughs in Medicine - Top Virologist On the Two Most Important Developments for AfricaAnalysis - There have been several important breakthroughs in medical science recently. Crispr, mRNA, next-generation cancer treatments and game-changing vaccines are some of them.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Saudi Arabia to Use Kenya as a Gateway Into Africa, Says Crown PrinceSaudia Arabia is set to use Kenya as a strategic entry point into Africa.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: 91 Million People Living With Hepatitis B and C in AfricaCoordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, says a total of 91 million people are living with chronic hepatitis in Africa.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Women's Football in Africa Is Becoming a JobInterview - In 2015, Fernande Tchetche and the entire Cote d'Ivoire women's put up a gutsy performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »