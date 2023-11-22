GSMA Intelligence Releases White Paper on 5G FWA in Africa

GSMA Intelligence has released a white paper titled, “5G FWA in Africa, Emerging Trends and Opportunities”. The whitepaper, which was released during the 2023 Africa 5G Summit at AfricaCom, comprehensively analyses the current development trends and future opportunities of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services in Africa.
According to Kenechi Okeleke, Director of Regional, Social and Policy Research, GSMA Intelligence, 5G FWA has been widely recognised as an alternative to fixed broadband, with 116 operators worldwide having already launched 5G-based commercial FWA services in 57 markets. “Half of 5G launches in Africa have included an FWA offering,” he said. “That is a very high number and it’s not just in Africa, it’s global”. The maturity of 5G FWA technologies and commerce is bringing new opportunities for digitalisation in Africa and helping Africa address the gap in last-mile fixed broadband connectivity. At present, 30 operators in 17 markets in Africa have launched 5G commercial services. Of those, 14 operators have launched 5G FWA service
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »