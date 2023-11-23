Growthpoint Struggles to Attract Tenants for Office Space

Growthpoint, the largest real estate investment trust (Reit) on the JSE, is still struggling to attract tenants into its office space, particularly in Gauteng. The Reit reported office vacancies of 18.9% across its South African portfolio, which is higher than retail and industrial vacancies. However, there was a slight improvement from the previous quarter. The Reit leased 58,000m2 of space and renewed 33,000m2 during the period.





