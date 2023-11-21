Growing Concern over Food Poisoning Incidents in SA

300 children have been treated for suspected food poisoning in recent weeks. The incidents were localised, but in different parts of SA. There is growing concern over the number of food poisoning incidents in the country and the lack of updates from government has made it difficult to establish whether there is a serious danger to children.

The pattern has raised serious concerns, as many cases have involved alleged expired food, such as pre-packaged biscuits, snacks, and the consumption of contaminated food. Last Sunday, two North West children died from suspected food poisoning





