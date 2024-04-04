Group of Friends Struggle to Pull Python Out of Pond

How many men does it take to pull a python out of a man-made pond? More than five, apparently. A group of friends found this out the hard way, to the amusement of social media users the world over. Posted on Ian Smit’s Facebook page on Sunday, a video of the men taking on the sizeable snake has garnered more than 2.4 million views. What happened? In the video, a man can be seen probing a pond with a stick, while four friends look on. The men seem to know what to do at this point.

Then the snake’s tail emerges from under the water and after a ‘gryp kêrels (pull gents)’ from one of the men, they start pulling. Matters went downhill when the python raised its upper body out of the water and lunged at the men, causing some of them to tumble onto the ground. They could only look on in dismay as the creature sank back into the safety of the pond. In a separate post, Smith says they did not try and kill the snake: “.

