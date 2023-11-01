Greet the champion Boks! Rugby World Cup trophy tour routes confirmed by SA Rugby

It all kicks off on Thursday morning in Pretoria when the Springboks depart in an open-bus tour from the Union Buildings at 09:30. The Gauteng route will start in an easterly direction and go past Loftus Versfeld before heading west to take in the Pretoria CBD.

The Boks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where they are due to start at 14:00 at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein before crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge and then heading to Soweto. The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Boks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 15h45 – entry is free, and tickets are available from On Friday, the Springboks will be in Cape Town from 11:30, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall.

The bus route will start shortly after 12h00 and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and, from 14:30, they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 17:30.

The Boks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning and start from the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at approximately 09:30, heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected to arrive at 13:45.

The final leg will be in East London on Sunday, starting and finishing at the Garden Court Hotel from 10:00 until approximately 14:00. Details on the routes will be posted on the Springboks’ social media channels, as well as updates where necessary, as all the routes and timings are subject to change.

