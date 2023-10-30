Green light for Africa’s largest vulture relocation project

Now that the Department of Forestry Fisheries and Environment has given the green light, work is underway on a bespoke facility at Shamwari Private Game Reserve adjacent to its existing Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Vulpro at Shamwari will be the new home for the Cape and African White-backed Vultures which will be transported from their current home at VulPro’s Hartebeespoort Dam facility in late January during the first phase of the two-year relocation programme.

VulPro is the only vulture conservation facility of its kind on the continent and is spearheading population restocking and supplementation to address the severe decline of African vulture species. VulPro CEO Kerri Wolter says that the partnership with Shamwari will create a safe area for both in-situ and ex-situ conservation programmes. headtopics.com

”Vultures with their important and efficient ecosystem services are a significant addition to the ethos Shamwari has created in restoring a natural and well-balanced ecosystem. In addition the stability and financial support that Shamwari brings provides sustainability to Vulpro’s breeding programme and the future of vultures in South Africa.”

She explains that the vultures being moved to VulPro at Shamwari are all non-releasable breeding birds. After the Cape and African white-backed vultures move in January, a second phase will see non-releasable breeding pairs of Lappet-faced, White-headed and Hooded Vultures and some additional White-backed Vultures being relocated. headtopics.com

The Cape Vulture offspring will be released on Shamwari and will all be fitted with tracking devices. The remaining species’ offspring will be transported back to VulPro’s Hartebeespoort facility where they will be sent to release sites that the National Vulture breeding Steering Committee has identified as areas where the species needs bolstering and support.

