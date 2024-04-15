Grandsons arrested after woman's body found buried in garden

It is alleged that the woman was killed after a heated disagreement with her grandsons after they requested a share of her R10 000 stokvel money.

Eastern Cape police have arrested the grandsons of a 72-year-old woman whose body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in her garden in Cacadu, Eastern Cape, over the weekend.Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said a search by police and residents was conducted but came with no good results. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future.

Eastern Cape Police Grandsons Woman Body Buried Garden Shallow Grave Disagreement Money

