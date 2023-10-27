Grace to Grass: Tale of Kenyan Millionaire Who Became Broke, Now Hawks Books on Streets

Richard Kioko Kiundi knows wealth like the palm of his hand, but he now leads a life that is a complete contrast

Straight out of campus, the man known as The Duke of Emali quickly rose through the corporate ladder to amass a fortuneRichard Kioko Kiundi, popularly known as 'The Duke of Emali', rose from a young man fresh from university to a high-flying accountant.

Kioko says he is yet to finish paying off some of his debts, but he is in a better place. Image: Afrimax., Kioko disclosed that life started in the civil service, where he served the country in different roles before landing a job that changed his life.It all began when the career accountant was having a beer and bumped into a gentleman who offered him four times the salary he had been earning. headtopics.com

"I was earning about R570 then, so I quoted R2 300, and the man told me to report to the Toyota Kenya office at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout," he recalled.He was earning enough money to afford a magnificent house, own three cars and take his four children to prestigious

However, everything he had built started crumbling in 2013 when he was informed that he had a mild stroke and was admitted to HDU.Kioko was treated and discharged; however, a few months later, he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his stomach. headtopics.com

"I was told I was the luckiest person on earth because stomach cancer is not easy to detect until it is too late," he continued. It happened that he had resigned to start a company he was forced to sell. With no income and the treatment gobbling all his money, Kioko soon

