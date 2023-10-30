Gqeberha Man Jokes Playful TV Stunt During Jordie Barrett Penalty Kick Helped Springboks Win RWC

He pretended to pick up his TV and joked that he was using his powers to help the All Blacks player miss the penalty kickpage of him tilting his television to the side. He jokes this was done for New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett to miss his crucial penalty kick. The video has quickly gone viral, leaving rugby fans in stitches.The video captures the man humorously attempting to disrupt Barrett’s focus by pretending to pick up the TV.

